County Calling for Volunteers to Help with Clean Up of the Occoquan River

By Prince William County Government

What do tires, hubcaps, refrigerators, video game consoles, radios, chairs, lumber, oil barrels and fishing supplies all have in common? They’ve all been pulled out of the Occoquan River.

Over the years, volunteers have pulled more than 80 tons of garbage from the river and its shores according to Renate Vanegas with the Friends of the Occoquan.

The next river cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, between 9 a.m. and noon and volunteers are needed. Those wanting to join in the clean up can sign up the day of the event at Lake Ridge Marina, the Town of Occoquan Town Hall, Bull Run Marina, and Fountain Head Park, according to the Friends of the Occoquan. Call 703-624-7124 for more information.

If you are an experienced kayaker, canoeist, john boater and/or pontoon boater, the Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition is hoping you will volunteer to clean up the river between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. that Saturday, April 21. The coalition, and its volunteers, will concentrate on the section of the river between Cedar Run-Broad Run, through Lake Jackson to the bottom of the Lake Jackson Dam to just south of Lake Ridge Marina.

Visit the coalition’s website to register and find the places to put in and take out boats. Contact Dandar at 703-781-6158 or efdandar@verizon.net for more information.

In all, the two groups plan to clean up nearly 25 miles of the river.

Marc Aveni, the Prince William County Public Works Department’s environmental services division chief said the volunteers’ work is invaluable to the county. “Volunteer efforts significantly extend county resources, help the environment and save taxpayers money.”

The rain date for Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition clean up is April 28.

For more information about these events other upcoming opportunities to volunteer, visit the Go Green webpage on the County’s website at www.pwcgov.org/publicworks.

The Prince William County Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments will also cooperate with the streams coalition for a big cleanup of the Marumsco Creek at the Jefferson Park in Woodbridge. This event is part of the Potomac Watershed cleanup event. Volunteers are invited.

The event is open for to people 12 and older and volunteers should meet at 1301 Jefferson Plaza in Woodbridge at 9 a.m. for the event that runs until 2 p.m. Dress in boots and cloths that can get dirty.

To register, visit http://www.pwtsc.org/

Free t-shirts available for volunteers.

