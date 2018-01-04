Discover January 2018 Events in Prince William County Region

By Discovery Prince William & Manassas, Virginia

There are so many reasons for visitors to enjoy Prince William County this New Year. Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community. For more events in Prince William, click here.

1/7/18 – Bend & Brew Yoga at Ornery Public House (Woodbridge)

WE are BACK with Rock OM Yoga 60s and 70s edition! Bend and Brew on location at the Ornery Beer Company! Reserve your space NOW at MyBodYoga.com!! Build strength, flexibility, balance & RELAX with a refreshing pint of beer after class. Bring your yoga mat & dress comfortably. No experience necessary.

1/11/18 – Decades Themed Trivia Night at Tin Cannon Brewing (Gainesville)

Trivia theme this week will focus on film, TV, music, and historical events from multiple decades! Be sure to get a well-rounded team of all ages for this trivia night! Come in early to grab a beer and a seat, because spots fill up fast! Winning team takes home a prize!

1/20/18 – DC Improv Comedy Show at Club Eclipse (Gainesville)

Club Eclipse Comedy Shows and DC Improv are proud to present our 2nd exciting collaboration of amazing stand-up comedy! Performers TBA. Mark your calendars! It’s going to be fantastic!

1/20/18 – Live at the Electric Palm (Woodbridge)

Top Shelf concert. Epic Pop-Rock Hits! High-Energy Entertainment!

1/28/18 – Dublin Irish Dance: Stepping Out at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas)

Follow the evolution of Celtic culture in Stepping Out, a high-energy extravaganza of sights and sounds presented by Dublin Irish Dance.

