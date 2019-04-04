Explore April, Easter Events in Prince William County

By Visit Prince William County

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the Spring weather. From bluebell festivals to world class music, craft beverages and fantastic local food to enjoy. Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community.

Spring Flower Festivals

4/14 Bluebell Festival at Merrimac Farm (Nokesville) Celebrate nature with a visit to one of the largest patches of Virginia Bluebells in the area. Merrimac Farm is a protected farm located on 302 acres in Nokesville, VA. The Bluebell Festival at Merrimac Farm will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Some of the best naturalists in Northern Virginia will be leading tours and activities throughout the day. This event is family-friendly and free.

4/15 – 5/31 Festival of Spring at Burnside Farms (Nokesville) Burnside Farm’s Festival of Spring is a unique, magical event that’s fun for the whole family. More than eight acres of spring flowers are planted for one of the most spectacular pick-your-own events in North America. More than a million tulips and daffodils in bloom!

Spring & Easter Events: (Easter is on Sunday, April 21st)

4/5 – 4/20 – Easter Eggstravaganza at Manassas Mall (Manassas) Everyone’s favorite Bunny will arrive at Manassas Mall on April 5th. Photos and visits are available with the Easter Bunny daily April 5th – 20th in the At Home Court near the children’s play area.

4/7 Caring Bunny Easter Bunny Photos at Potomac Mills Mall (Woodbridge) Caring Bunny is coming for a visit on Sunday, April 7, from 9am to 10:30am! Caring Bunny provides an exclusive, subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families.

4/11 Potomac Mills Spring Carnival (Woodbridge) This family-friendly annual event features midway rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food.

4/13 Eggstravaganza at Ben Lomond (Manassas) Join Ben Lomond Historic Site for a special Eggstravaganza celebration! Throughout the day, make some new animals friends, enjoy historic, hands-on activities, kid friendly games and crafts, and more! Find the golden egg and win a special prize!

4/13 Lake Ridge Golf Course Open House (Woodbridge) Come to Lake Ridge on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 – 3:00 and have a blast playing complimentary golf, FootGolf and Mini-Golf. There will also be a Food Truck, Bounce House, games, contests, giveaways and complimentary instruction.

4/19 Easter Egg Hunt at BeeHive Indoor Playground ( Woodbridge) Come out for a fun evening with face painting, live entertainments, Easter Bunny appearance and of course and Easter Egg hunt!

4/20 Hoppy Easter at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Come and celebrate Easter weekend with the Farm Brewery team. On Saturday you can get pictures with Hops the bunny from 1-2pm and starting at 2pm they will have an Easter egg hunt!

4/20 Historic Occoquan Peep Show 2019 (Occoquan) Spend the day in Occoquan shopping, dining, and looking at all the creative marshmallow Peep dioramas, you won’t believe what can be made with Peeps! Vote for your favorite & enter the drawing for a chance to win a Peep Swag Bag. You might even catch sight of the Easter Bunny hopping through town as you enjoy your day. This event is free and open to the public

4/20 Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) Hunt for prize-filled Easter eggs. Kids can color eggs, play games and make crafts. Learn about the history of the Easter egg and why it became a holiday tradition.

4/20 Bristow’s Annual Spring Fling at Sweet Zen7 Ice Dreamery (Bristow) Join the Sweet Zen team for a fun filled family community day. There will be face painting, Music provided by Bach to Rock Bristow, VA, Raffles & Prizes, a Bounce House and Vendors.

4/20 Easter Egg Hunt at Rippon Lodge Historic Site (Woodbridge) Eggs are hiding among the grassy fields, trees, bushes and vines at Rippon Lodge Historic Site. We need you help to find them! Along with the search for eggs, crafts, games, prizes and tours of the historic house make this an enjoyable day for the whole family.

Other April Events:

4/5 The Russian National Ballet at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Be enchanted by one of the most beloved storybook ballets. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s first ballet, Swan Lake, charms time and again with the stunning grace of classical dance, its breathtaking sets and costumes, and the sublime music of one of the greatest Russian composers.

4/6 3rd Annual For Those Who Wear Blue, We Salute You Event at Tin Cannon Brewing Co. (Gainesville) Save the Date! All funds raised will go to the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, Inc a 501C3 organization that assist officers and their families that have been seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. PWC Officer Guindon’s (EOW 2-27-16) Heart of the Lion Amber Ale will be on tap, there will be special pint glasses, live music, food, wine, raffles, silent auctions and an antique car show!

4/13 Washington D.C. 5K Happy Hour Run (Manassas) 5k Happy Hour ™ is a unique night 5K fun run focused less on speed and more on Margaritas, Wine, Or Beer fun with friends and family. 5k Happy Hour Participants come from all different ages, shapes, sizes, and speeds; every participant will get a Margarita, Wine, Or Beer and have the time of their life.

4/19 Full Moon Party at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries) Join the team from Tim’s Rivershore for a huge bonfire on their sandy beach and full moon right on the Potomac river.

4/26 – 4/28 2nd Anniversary Party at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Come help us celebrate our 2nd anniversary. Good Grubbin food truck and live music all weekend long. We will have raffles, giveaways, and limited edition Anniversary glass for sale.

4/27 Brentsville Courthouse’s 2nd Annual Art n’ Car Festival (Bristow) Enjoy the scenic setting alongside great cars of yesteryear (cars, trucks & motorcycles) and the art of local artists and PrinceWilliam County students and try your hand at making your own art. There will be local art vendors and the Historic Courthouse will be open for self-guided tours. Grab some lunch from the food truck or pack a picnic, but plan to enjoy the day!

4/27 Free Spirit Fest at The Zen Lounge (Manassas) Come out and find vendors ranging from Crystals & Gem Stones, natural and holistic products, music and art. This free event is both indoors and outdoors.

4/27 80s Night: Dockside at the Electric Palm (Woodbridge) the Reflex band will be bringing all of your favorite 80s songs to life for this year’s 80s night.

4/28 Nu Conceptz NoVaFest 2019 Car Show at Osborn Park High School (Manassas) Spend the afternoon checking out a variety of cars and sampling local food from several food trucks all while supporting the Good Shepherd Housing Foundation.

A snapshot of upcoming events & festivals in Prince William can be found & filtered by type at: VisitPWC.com/Events

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.