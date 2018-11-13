Fun Run Racing Hosts Prince William ‘Turkey Trot 5K,’ 1 Mile Thanksgiving Run

The Prince William Turkey Trot 5k and 1 Mile Run/Walk is a fun, family friendly event in celebration of Thanksgiving day!

The Nov. 22 race is held at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile race starts at 9:30 a.m.

“Wear your best themed gear for our costume contest – pilgrim, pie, turkey – you name it! Finish the race and receive one of our World Famous Finish line envelopes featuring the random Golden Ticket award (just hope for a “Willy Wonka-like” golden ticket),” said Fun Run Racing organizer Ian Conner.

After the race enjoy a delicious donut compliments of our friends at Duck Donuts – “the BEST donuts anywhere!” Don’t worry about being cold – stay warm inside the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center both pre and post race while listening to music from our DJ!

Both the 5k and 1 Mile are open to all ages. The 1 Mile Run/Walk is a non-timed event geared toward our youth, however runners of all ages and abilities are welcome – we encourage beginners to attend!

Special thanks to CC Bartholomew Reals Estate, Sporting Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, and the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center for their generous support of this local community event.

To receive more information and to register for the race, please visit PrinceWilliamTurkeyTrot.com.

Submitted By Fun Run Racing, LLC. Photo courtesy of Fun Run Racing.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.