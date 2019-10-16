Fur’st Annual Paws & Pals 5K & Run Will Benefit 2 Worthwhile Local Nonprofits

Fur’st Annual Paws & Pals 5k with a 1-Mile Mutt Strut.

Are you a runner who is also a dog or cat lover? Love to run along with your dog? Come out to the Fur’st Annual Paws & Pals 5K & 1-Mile Mutt Strut, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at Long Park at 4603 James Madison Highway in Haymarket.

The event includes a vendor fair, food trucks, a ‘fill the truck’ with pet supplies, puppy kissing booth, dog psychic, animal rescue groups and so much more!

The 5K-race is an official timed race, whereas the 1-mile mutt strut is best for the pups. This is a pet-friendly event (maximum of 2 dogs per person, no retractable leashes). There will be trainers as ‘dog deputies’ to be sure everyone is having a tail-wagging happy safe time for a good cause.

In addition to a fun time for dog-lovers and runners alike, the run will benefit the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation and K-9 Caring Angels. Funds will be also be donated to causes that benefit dogs and cats, and runners can bring their own pet donations.

Prices to register and more information about the race can be found here. T-shirt and swag bags are guaranteed to those who register by November 1, 2019 and entry fee will increase by $10 after October 21, 2019. Register on the website.

Dress your dog in costumes! There will be pet contests and prizes. Dogs must be registered and be up to date on all required vaccinations. Runners must be 16 years or older.

Organized for Good Causes

Organizer Beth Collingwood is the owner of Your CBD Store in Gainesville, Virginia. In 2010, she lost her baby nephew to a rare form of pediatric cancer and four years later she was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. Having been personally affected by cancer TWICE, she and her family started a non-profit, Journey 4 A Cure (J4AC). J4AC is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to directly impact pediatric cancer research for a cure! J4AC also operates a wonderful program that donates iPads to children in treatment.

Recognizing that these organizations rely solely on public support to do their good work, Beth is extremely passionate about supporting all organizations that are committed to positively impacting the lives of children and families who have been affected by cancer or any life-altering disease or events.

Co-organizer Jill Blocker is the owner of Happy Paws Pet Nanny. Naturally, she LOVES animals and has a strong passion for supporting organizations dedicated to helping animals at risk, as well as those who provide humane care and treatment of animals through pet adoption, training, etc. Jill actively volunteers for and supports several organizations around the area and has become a passionate advocate for increasing public support and awareness of these programs.

“As friends and fellow business owners we recognize there is strength in numbers and decided to combine our energy to create a fun, family-friendly event that not only brings the community together but also gives these organizations a platform to share their passion,” Blocker said.

Proceeds from the Paws & Pals 5k will go directly to two, carefully selected organizations that work tirelessly to impact the lives of children and animals and we are thankful and humbled to be able to support their efforts!

The Superheroes and Beneficiaries!

The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation – “Our mission is to fill in the gaps, grant wishes, and meet non- medical needs for children who are seriously ill, have special needs, or are in a medical crisis.”



The children blessed through SJGF are lovingly given the name “Raindancers” because despite the storms they face every day, they have learned to ‘Dance in The Rain.’ Hence, the yellow umbrella! SJGF builds ramps, buys all-terrain wheelchairs modifies homes to give more independence, sends children on DREAM trips, grants wishes and so much more. SJGF is a fantastic cause that we fully support.

K-9 Caring Angels – “Our mission is to provide highly trained, affectionate, and caring dogs of all types that share their loving paws and happy tails with people in need.

Their trained service and therapy dogs assist Veterans with PTSD and injuries, victims of domestic violence, assisted living facilities, hospice, and wherever else they are called to help. As they have expanded their community outreach they continue to discover opportunities in which their dogs can make a difference by bringing service and emotional comfort to those in need.

Additionally, funds will be donated to Must Love Cats, a local cat rescue they rehome, vet visits and take care of homeless and sick cats not wanted.

FOOD, TOYS, CLEANING SUPPLIES for our furry friends:

Up until race day, Your CBD Store (located at 14662 Lee Highway, Gainesville) will have a designated box where people can drop off pet donation. On Race Day, they hope to “FILL the TRUCK,” with dog and cat items.

Donations desperately needed are:

Peanut Butter (not sugar-free)

KONG Toys

Dog Waste Bags

Cosequin DS Plus MSM Maximum Strength Chewable Tablets

Bleach

Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover for Dogs, Enzymatic Formula Dog Stain & Odor Remover

Premium-quality dog food

Dog Treats

Collars and leashes

Grooming supplies such as shampoo, brushes, etc.

Large and extra-large Vari-kennels or wire crates

Wet Cat Food

Kitten Chow Dry Food

Treats

Play wand Toys for cats

Tunnels (cats)

Grass Seed Litter (Grass Litter)

Garbage Bags

Paper Towels

Lysol Urine Spray

