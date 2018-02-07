GoFundMe Page Created to Help Family of Deceased Prince William Bus Driver

Richard Lee Proffitt, 62, a Prince William County Schools bus driver, died Monday when a different bus backed into him. Now, friends are trying to raise money for the Proffitts in their time of crisis via a GoFunMe page.

Deana Moreno of Broad Run posted the GoFundMe page on behalf of Caitlin Weaver, who is Proffitt’s daughter.

Moreno described Richard as a kind person.

“He was an amazing dad and grandpa. His smile and his laugh were always seen and aways heard. He loved his family and loved to make people laugh.”

She notes that Richard belonged to a family of bus drivers, including his wife, Laura, and Caitlin.

“They are a family with a passion to help, protect, and have contributed many years to safely transporting children to and from school.”

Within six hours, the GoFundMe page had already raised over $2,000.

Prince William County Schools were on delay Monday when the fatal accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as buses were exiting the bus depot located on Piney Branch Lane in Bristow.

Police are investigating the accident.

