Haymarket Regional Food Pantry Requires Immediate Donations

Shelves are currently bare at the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry but local families are still in need.

Throughout Prince William and Manassas, many are food insecure including children. They are often hidden within plain sight even within affluent communities.

According to information on the food pantry’s website, 12 percent of Virginians are in need of some assistance to put food on their tables. Most are not chronically poor, but trying to make it through a rough patch such as when one of the family’s breadwinners losses a job or passes away.

The pantry location has recently moved to 6611 Jefferson Street in the Town of Haymarket. However, the pantry offers several convenient drop off locations in Gainesville, Haymarket and Warrenton.

The pantry is asking for donations of nonperishable foods and hygiene products, but especially food that has not passed its expiration.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can conveniently be made on line via the website. The pantry is asking people give what they can and to pass the message on to others.

Residents are also encouraged to contact the pantry about holding food drives, other charity events or volunteering their time in the future. Contact the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry for more information.

Founded in 2004, the pantry works with several churches, businesses and individuals to sponsor the meals it provides to those in need in the local area.

Bristow Beat was unable to reach a representative of the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry for comment at the time of publication.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.