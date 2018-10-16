Haymarket Regional Food Pantry in Need of Food Items

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is currently running low on food and is asking for the community to make donations.

The food pantry, located on 6611 Jefferson Street in Haymarket, helps to provide food to food-insecure families in the region.

Due to a shortage, the pantry is alerting the community to request additional donations. They are especially low on nonperishable food items. Suggested nonperishable items include peanut butter, canned soup, cereal, canned fruit, pancake mix and canned meats.

It is easy to donate food items as many local businesses serve as drop off points. Several are located throughout the Gainesville and Haymarket area with one in Manassas and one in Warrenton. It is preferable to donate at one the these local businesses as the pantry is not always manned.

A list of drop off points and a link for online monetary donations can be found here.

Battlefield High School students can drop off food items in room 1108 as organized by teacher Brandie Provenzano.

Monetary donations and regular monthly donations are always welcome. Volunteers at HRFP can also help individuals and businesses organize a food drive.

About the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP)

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP) is a multi-faith, community based ministry comprised entirely of volunteers dedicated to eliminating hunger by providing food to individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville and the surrounding areas. We rely entirely on food and financial support from our donors, and are thankful for the tremendous support that we receive from caring individuals, local churches, businesses and organizations, and our impressive team of volunteers.

