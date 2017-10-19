Here’s How to Vote Absentee in Prince William County

By Prince William County Government

People whose work times will exceed 11 hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day, voters who have business or will be on vacation outside of the county on Election Day, and voters who have a disability or religious obligations don’t have to miss their opportunity to vote in this year’s General Election. They can vote by absentee ballot instead.

Those who would like to vote absentee by mail can request a ballot be mailed to them. Applications for mailed ballots can be found on the Office of Elections’ website. The application must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and the ballot must be completed and returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For those who would rather vote in person, absentee voting is available now at the Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas, and the Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles located at 2731 Caton Hill Road. Additional in-person absentee voting locations will open on Oct. 23, including:

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Nov. 4.

Items on this year’s ballot include races for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General for the state of Virginia and Virginia House of Delegates races.

There are many reasons an individual may be eligible to vote absentee. Visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website at www.pwcvotes.com for a complete list of qualifications to vote absentee.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.