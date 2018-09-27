Prince William County Recognizes Children Who Made the Right Call During Emergencies

Submitted by Prince William County Government

When Xavier Young’s mother had a medical emergency, Xavier, who was 10 at the time, called 9-1-1 just like he was supposed to do. The boy followed the call taker’s instructions, tended to his mother while waiting for emergency responders to arrive and then let them in when they got there.

“I just wanted to save my mother from a sudden illness. She was very cold. I wanted to warm her up with blankets, but it wasn’t working. So I called 9-1-1 just in the nick of time,” Xavier said.

Prince William County Telecommunicator Susie Siemann-Waters commended Xavier for his presence of mind and his ability to help everyone in the emergency.

Xavier was among three Prince William County children who knew to “Make the Right Call” during medical emergencies. The children were recently recognized at the county’s annual Public Safety Day. A fourth child was recognized for reporting suspicious activity that led to an arrest.

Steven Barnes was 11 at the time of his call to 9-1-1, which helped save his grandmother. “It was just bizarre how it all happened at once. I was just glad they came in time. It was hard,” Steven said.

Jeanette Watson, the telecommunicator who took Steven’s call, said the Woodbridge boy was decisive, mature and calm throughout the incident. “For what might be a very frightening time for most children, he stayed very composed and showed great courage during the emergency.”

Yarzita K. Martinez Ramos knew to call 9-1-1 to help her sister who was having a medical emergency. Telecommunicator Shannon Marion said Yarzita “remained calm and answered all questions.”

“We’re proactive about going to the schools and to the libraries teaching the 9-1-1 system, so that when kids come across a medical emergency like this, they know exactly what to do,” said Eddie Reyes, director of Public Safety Communications. “We’re so proud of them,” Reyes said of the children who called.

