Kuma Foundation to Hold Bristow ‘Full STEAM Ahead’ 5K, 1 mile Walk/Run

The Kuma Foundation announced their first annual “Full STEAM Ahead” 5K, 1 mile and Virtual Fun Run will take place on May 1 at Victory Elementary School in Bristow. Ten percent of all proceeds raised will fund a STEAM grant for the Prince William County School with the most participants.

Runners may choose in person or virtual options. Those who register before April 17 will receive a commemorative T-shirt and finishers medal. COVID safety measures will be in place to keep participants and volunteers safe.

“We are looking forward to race day. It’s a great way to show your competitive side, form new friendships, and support the foundation,” said Ray Kimble, Kuma Foundation Founder and Chairman of the Board. “We are excited to give the community the opportunity to support local schools while staying active.”

Registration for the 5K—either virtually or in-person–costs $30 (until April 3 when the price goes up), and the 1-mile fun run for kids under 12 is $20. The Kuma Foundation’s goal is to raise $10,000 to support area schools and kids in need.

Individuals or teams can register online at Kuma Foundation “Full STEAM Ahead” 5K, 1 Mile and Virtual Run/Walk (runsignup.com). Overall and age group prizes will be awarded to individuals and teams.

“This amazing event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors,” said Kimble. “We have a tremendous group of individuals and businesses who care deeply about giving back to their community.”

Event sponsors span a wide array of industries, and include Jacobs and Co., TVRG Homes, Kuma LLC, The Running Store and Your CBD Store.

