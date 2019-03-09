Lamb of God Frontman Organizes Richmond Rally to Counter Westboro Baptist Church

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is organizing a counter-rally in Richmond, Monday, against Westboro Baptists Church, who will be there protesting Gainesville representative Del. Danica Roem (D-13th District).

Roem, who also represents parts of Manassas and Manassas Park, is the first trans person to serve in any state legislature. This has garnered her national fame.

She is also a friend of Randy Blythe from her time performing in the metal band Cab Ride Home.

Blythe, who lives in Richmond, sent out an announcement calling for Richmond residents to support Roem and draw attention away from the Westboro church members

His announcement began: “ATTENTION! PEOPLE OF RICHMOND! CALLING ALL FREAKS, WEIRDOS, MISFITS, & REGULAR PEOPLE OF GOOD CONSCIOUS!”

In that announcement, Blythe condemned the Westboro Baptist Church, of Fred Phelps and his family, which is known not only as an extremist anti-LGBTQ organization but also as a hate organization that even protested at the funeral of U.S. soldiers coming home from Iraq.

Blythe’s counter-protest party will take place, Monday, Mar. 11 at 11 a.m. in from the Virginia State Capitol at 9 and then at VCU at approximately 9:45 a.m.

According to online magazine Metal Injection, he will be handing out kazoos to “drown out Westboro” and will give $100 in cash to the attendee with the best costume.

Last week when VCU’s Capital News Service shared that the Westboro Baptist Church would be protesting Roem in Richmond. After that news spread, Roem responded “meh,” and invited people to fight against Westboro with campaign donations.

Since then, Roem raised over $25,000 for her 2019 reelection campaign.

Roem asks those who cannot make it but want to participate in the rally to donate $10 to The Victory Fund which supports her campaign and other LGBTQ candidates.

Read more about the counter-rally at Metal Injection.

