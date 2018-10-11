Linton Hall School Hosts Annual Community Fun Fair
You are invited to the Linton Hall School Community Fun Fair, Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Linton Hall School campus at 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, Virginia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hee-ha! The Linton Hall School annual Community Fun Fair is a day for families and children to get together and enjoy many fall festival type activities.
Kids activities including a rock climbing wall, inflatable bounces, face painting, petting zoo, tot lot toddler play area, photo booth, carnival ride, hayride, fall-themed games and activities.
There will even be a costume parade at noon! All are invited to participate. Wear your favorite family-friendly costume.
Additionally, there will be food trucks, cotton candy and popcorn, Swirlies Ice Cream Truck, Live Music with School of Rock, silent auction & raffle, and shopping with artisan and direct sales vendors.
We hope to see you at the Fun Fair rain or shine! $5 per person or $20 per family- tickets available door!
Founded in 1922, Linton Hall School, a ministry of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, is a preschool through eighth grade independent Catholic school that remains true to the 1,500-year-old Benedictine tradition of educating the whole person — body, mind, and spirit — promoting development of our students through challenging academics, competitive athletics, creative arts and a deep understanding of the Catholic faith.
Linton Hall School consistently graduates students who are prepared for the academic, spiritual, and social challenges of high school.
The Linton Hall School’s Little Sprouts Preschool Program is an excellent opportunity for children aged two and a half to five years to develop the skills for life-long learning. An atmosphere is provided that encourages children’s overall development. Our curriculum is age-appropriate and fosters growth in all areas.
