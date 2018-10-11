Linton Hall School Hosts Annual Community Fun Fair

You are invited to the Linton Hall School Community Fun Fair, Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Linton Hall School campus at 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, Virginia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hee-ha! The Linton Hall School annual Community Fun Fair is a day for families and children to get together and enjoy many fall festival type activities.

Kids activities including a rock climbing wall, inflatable bounces, face painting, petting zoo, tot lot toddler play area, photo booth, carnival ride, hayride, fall-themed games and activities.

There will even be a costume parade at noon! All are invited to participate. Wear your favorite family-friendly costume.

Additionally, there will be food trucks, cotton candy and popcorn, Swirlies Ice Cream Truck, Live Music with School of Rock, silent auction & raffle, and shopping with artisan and direct sales vendors.

We hope to see you at the Fun Fair rain or shine! $5 per person or $20 per family- tickets available door!