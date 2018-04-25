Lion & Bull Hosts 7th Annual Officer Down Memorial Ride Event

Submitted by organizers of the ODMR Lion & Bull Event

The 7th annual Officer Down Memorial Ride (ODMR) event will take place in Haymarket, Virginia on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Lion & Bull from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ODMR is an all-day event centered around a 60-mile motorcycle ride through the Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains. The event is held to raise awareness of law enforcement line of duty deaths and to honor those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The Lion & Bull event features live music, food, raffles, and a motor unit demonstration by a local police department. Community members are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.

The ODMR serves as a major fundraiser for the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), a national non-profit organization based in Fairfax, Virginia that honors the memories and sacrifices of the more than 22,000 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in our nation’s history.

In addition to its primary mission of honoring the fallen, ODMP also partners with organizations that provide free bulletproof vests to officers, runs a No Parole program to help ensure that cop killers remain behind bars, and works with initiatives like Below 100 that aim to improve officer safety and awareness and reduce line of duty deaths across the country.

Motorcycle 5 Memorial crosses Harley Family Harley ODMR talk Motorcycle 4 Motocycle 3 Motorcycle 2 Police Ride Motorcycle 1

This year the nation has already lost 44 officers, 22 by gunfire. Last year 135 officers and 24 K9s were lost in the line of duty.

The Officer Down Memorial Ride has grown each year since its inception. In the last few years, ODMR has attracted over 2,000 riders and participants and raised over $140,000 to support the Officer Down Memorial Page and other law enforcement causes.

To date over 550 people are pre-registered for the event. Organizers are expecting approximately 700 participants. Most participants are law enforcement, fire, EMS, and military. A good number of survivors attend as well. All are welcome.

A tentative schedule of the day’s events is shown below, but times are subject to change.

Time Schedule Subject to Change 9-10:30 a.m. Registration (last bikes out 1030) 10 a.m.- noon Live music & entertainment — Joe’s Dad 11 a.m. Police Motor demo 11 a.m. -12:30 Lunch served 12:30-3:30 p.m. Live music & entertainment — Half Step Down 1:30 p.m. Final raffle tickets sold 2 p.m. Grand prizes announced

(must be present to win – prizes must be picked up by 1400) 2:25 p.m. Tickets re-pulled for unclaimed prizes

Lion & Bull is located at 5351 Merchants View Square, Haymarket, Virginia 20169 in the Dominion Valley Market Square shopping center.

For more information visit www.odmp.org or www.officerdownmemorialride.com or the Officer Down Memorial Ride Facebook page.

Donations and participation in raffles and other fundraisers are appreciated.

All photos by Eric Schauer courtesy of ODMR.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.