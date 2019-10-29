NFL Star Endorses D.J. Jordan for Delegate of Va 31st District

NFL Super Bowl winner, Patriot’s tight-end, and social activist Benjamin Watson endorsed Republican D.J. Jordan in his candidacy for the 31st Virginia House District.

“Being from Virginia, the Commonwealth has always stayed near and dear to my heart, no matter what NFL team I played for. I am truly excited to support someone like D.J. who is a foster and adoptive parent, who has been involved in the community long before he ever ran for office.

“We need leaders like D.J. serving in Richmond as level-headed advocates for vulnerable children and families,” Benjamin Watson wrote on Twitter, Oct. 27.

Jordan said he met Watson while speaking at a conference in 2017. A huge football fan, former college football player, and football coach, Jordan introduced himself to Watson.

“We hit it off, and we learned that we were both from Hampton Roads, Virginia.”

D.J. Jordan is unique in being an African-American leader within the Virginia Republican Party. He has a background in broadcast journalism, has worked on the state board of social services, and serves with the Prince William County Fatherhood initiative.

As a foster and adopted father, he has always been an advocate for children in the community. He champions small business and economic growth and transportation and believes he has often been bi-partisan and respectful in his approach to politics.

Jordan is running against Democratic candidate Del. Elizabeth Guzman who took office in 2017. She is a Peruvian American social worker from Dale City who defeated incumbent Republican Scott Linghamfelter to represent the 31st District in a blue wave of 2017. Guzman delivered the Spanish response to the 2018 State of the Union address at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Virginia’s 31st District includes parts of Woodbridge and Dale City in Prince William County and area of Northern Fauquier County.

