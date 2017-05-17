Nokesville Day 2017 Promises Family Fun

Residents are invited out to celebrate a Prince William annual tradition; Nokesville Day, sponsored by the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club, will be held Saturday, May 20.

This year, Nokesville Day festivities include a pancake breakfast, lively parade, local vendors and a chance to win $1,000.

Nokesville Day will begin at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in the cafeteria of Brentsville District High School. Vendors will also be outside selling food and treats.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at The Nokesville School and travel along Aden Road to Brentsville District High School, the same as last year.

A crowd pleaser every year, the parade features notable citizens, schools, organizations and businesses. Attendees should expect to see classic cars, marching bands, dancers, cheerleaders, scouts, youth sports teams and animals.

Cowpie Bing is from 1 to 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased until 1. The winner can win up to $1,000 and all proceeds to towards the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club scholarship fund.

As per their tradition, the Ruritans will be recognizing exemplary citizens and businesses. The 2017 Ruritans of the Year are Rick McMahon and Mary Ann Williams. Bristow Business of the Year is Harris Teeter. Nokesville Business of the Year Jacobs & Co. Realty owned by Scott Jacobs. Citizen of the Year is author and journalist Gail Williams.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.