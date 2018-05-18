Nokesville Day 2018 Returns to Original Route

Everyone is invited to come out to celebrate a Prince William annual tradition, Nokesville Day, Saturday, rain or shine.

Nokesville Day 2018 will be held May 19 on Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This year, the parade is returning to its original route and will feature 70 plus vendors.

Beginning at 11 a.m., at Brentsville District High School on Aden Road, the parade will travel along Fitzwater Drive. Please note the road will be closed to traffic during the parade.

There will be attendee parking at The Nokesville School on Aden Road, and there is free shuttle taking people to and from Aden to Fitzwater.

Always a crowd pleaser, the Nokesville Day Parade will feature antique and classic cars, school marching bands, local dancers, cheerleaders, scouts, youth sports teams and animals. The parade also features notable citizens, schools, organizations, and local businesses, marching or represented via colorful floats.

In addition to the parade, there will be vendors, games, laser tag and moon bounces for the kids, plus great food and desserts! Additionally there will be community booths representing businesses, nonprofits and other organizations.

Cowpie Bing is from 1 to 3 p.m. The winner can win up to $1,000 and all proceeds to towards the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club scholarship fund and funding for the Nokesville Christmas Parade. You don’t have to be present to win. They will be selling tickets until the cow drops. The cow will be let loose in the field next to Jacob & Co. Real Estate on Fitzwater Drive at 1 p.m.

Nokesville Day is organized by the Nokesville Business Association (NBA), the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritans, Friends United Nokesville (FUN)and several involved citizens.

This year, Gail Williams, local author, journalist and NBA member, will serve as Grand Marshal. The parade will also feature ‘teachers of the year’ from Nokesville elementary schools: T. Clay Wood’s Sarah Gilbert and Sandra Robertson; Cedar Point teachers Adair Soloman and Amy Little and The Nokesville School’s Laura Miller.

“It’s going to be wonderful,” said Nokesville citizen and organizer Mark Olsen.

This article has been updated to provide additional information.

