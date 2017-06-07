NOVA Empowering Eve Presents Mother-Daughter Fashion Show Fundraiser

Enjoy an evening out while supporting a good cause.

Empowering Eve of NOVA will hold a Mother-Daughter Fashion Show to benefit Carried to Full Term, a Haymarket nonprofit with a mission to provide housing for pregnant women in crisis. The event will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Jirani Coffeehouse in Old Town Manassas.

Mothers and their young daughters will be decked out in Matilda Jane clothing and Adornable.u jewelry and accessories. Models will also feature Mary Kay products and hair fashions by AKA Salon and friends.

Attendees are welcome to coffee during the fashion show and after, can peruse craft and vendor tables. They will also receive a complimentary cupcakes by Inspired Cravings, free swag bags and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Empowering Eve of Nova Chapter President Sima Button is excited to have found such a worthy cause for her chapters second fundraising event.

“We at Empowering Eve of Northern Virginia are excited to support the new local resource for expecting moms, Carried to Full Term. The work they do to support pregnant women in need and helping them get back on their feet to support themselves is so needed,” Button said.

She is further happy that Jirani Coffeehouse agreed to host the event. “They have been great to work with, and we love the atmosphere, too…welcoming, comfortable and fun.”

Co-owner of Jirani Detra Moorman explained that she and her partners intend for Jirani to be a meeting place for community and neighbors. “Our vision for Jirani, which is Swahili for ‘neighbor or neighborhood,’ is that it becomes your ‘third space,’ that welcoming space that you love to frequent besides home and work.”

Moorman said Jirani is devoted to being an altruistic part of our community. “Not only do we want you to come through our doors for an excellent cup of coffee, delicious food and house-baked goods, live music and a comfortable, creative atmosphere, but we are also here to give back.”

Whitney Ball sells the clothing line models will display.

“Matilda Jane is all about empowering women and girls of all ages,” she says. “I think the brand is a great fit for Empowering Eve and for the Carried to Full Term organization.”

Tickets may be purchased online for $25 at holdmyticket or at the door for $30. All proceeds will be donated to Carried to Full Term.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, with chapters around the country, Empowering Eve aims to lift up women through beauty, fashion and finance.

Submitted by Sima Button of Empowering Eve in cooperation with All Things Writing

