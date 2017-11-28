OBITUARY: Community Mourns Passing of Nokesville Business Woman

Barbara Bowling, owner of Nokesville Print & Copy Center and prominent Nokesville resident, died Nov. 21 in an automobile accident. She was one day shy of 56 years old.

Barbara Jean Bowling was a mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. She was born to the late Grover “Smokey” Bowling and Hallie C. Johnson Nov. 22, 1961 in Alexandria, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of 29 years, James Foster; two brothers, Roger Bowling and Lonnie Bowling and a sister, Sandra “Diane” Deal.

She was the owner/operator of a local printing company for over 15 years. She enjoyed football, horses, playing bingo, going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She was an avid member of the Nokesville Business Association and many other local business networking organizations.

She is survived by a daughter, Samantha Budd and her husband, Brandon; two brothers: Jay Bowling and his wife, Dale, Grover Bowling and his wife, Barbara; a sister, Patricia Hill; brother-in-law, David Deal; three grandchildren; Colten, Preston and Waylon; and many nieces and nephews.

“If I could tell you things that my mom loved the most, it would be the Redskins, Nokesville and her grandbabies! My mom really enjoyed being a part of the Nokesville community. We’re going to miss her smile, outgoing personality and the love she shared with all of her friends and family,” said daughter Samantha Budd.

The Moser Funeral Home has information about a service for family and friends.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.