Prince William Adds Nearly 40 Miles of Virginia Scenic Byways

Members of the Conservation Alliance and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors celebrated Prince William’s addition of nearly 40 miles of Virginia Scenic Byways at dedication ceremony, Tuesday morning, on Joplin Road in Manassas.

This is the first time that the county has added any roads to the Virginia Scenic Byway system.

Kim Hosen, Executive Director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, believes they will be an asset to county. “These new Scenic Byways are an important step in showcasing and protecting our unique natural and cultural resources, a legacy for future generations.”

The following Prince William County roads were designated Scenic Byways:

Aden Road – between Route 619 and Route 28;

Bristow Road – between Joplin Road (Route 619) and Route 28;

Joplin Road – between Bristow Road and I-95;

Waterfall Road – Fauquier County line east to the intersection of Antioch Rd;

Antioch Road – from the Route 601 intersection south to Route 55;

And John Marshall Highway – from Route 681 to the Fauquier County line.

A map of the roads is available online.

The roads even join together, creating a network at Aden, Bristow and Joplin, and at Waterfall, Antioch and John Marshall Highway.

“It’s very unique that three roads come together right here [at Joplin Road],” said Bill Olson, Vice Chair of the Conservation Alliance.

According to the county, the roads that make up the byways have idyllic views of 11 nationally recognized historic sites; two state-listed historic sites; and some of Prince William County’s most cherished places, including forests, mountains, working farms, historic homes, churches and cemeteries.

Virginia’s Scenic Byway designation supports the goals laid out by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, including preserving and protecting natural beauty, cultural resources, water quality, property values, quality of life and ecological diversity.

Supervisors Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), Marty Nohe (Coles), Maureen Caddigan (Potomac) and Ruth Anderson (Occoquan) were excited to attend the dedication ceremony.

“Creating scenic byways in Prince William County is a way to protect some of the beautiful viewscapes across our county. These byways also support our efforts to protect and promote the natural rural beauty of the Rural Crescent,” said Supervisor Lawson.

Lawson said the Scenic Byway adds “another layer of protection to the county’s Rural Crescent,” an area in which the county limits development. She also hopes they will serve to showcase agri-tourism in Prince such as wineries and breweries.

Hosen said the scenic byways could increase tourism in the county especially if the county advertises them as other counties, including Fairfax, have done. “It helps attract people to visit, but also to live,” she said.

Hosen praised the “hugely beautiful countryside” and noted Prince William is one of the most diverse places in Virginia as it extends from coast plains along the Potomac River to Bull Run Mountain.

“If every place looks the same, there is no reason to go anywhere,” is something they often say at the Conservation Alliance, said Hosen.

Gary Garczynski, Vice-Chairman of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, explained the importance of Scenic Byways in Virginia. “Although our Transportation needs continue to grow it is important that we strike a balance and preserve these scenic byways that make Virginia, Virginia.”

