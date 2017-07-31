Prince William Celebrates National Night Out Aug. 1

The Prince William Police Department requests that county citizens participate in the 34th annual National Night Out celebration, Tuesday, by spending time outside with their neighbors.

Every year U.S. residents recognize NNO by locking doors, turning on outdoor lights and spending the evening outside with others on their street. The activities are foremost a way to show that they care about their neighborhood and their neighbors.

According to the National Night Out website, 16,000 communities registered to participate in NNO this year. Across the U.S. in all fifty states, some territories and in areas of Canada, neighbors celebrate NNO by hosting block parties, BBQs, parades and festivals. They also hold information sessions on safe neighborhoods and crime prevention.

In Prince William, the activities are primarily coordinated by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William Police Department in partnership with the Prince William Crime Prevention Council.

According to police, NNO creates healthy neighborhoods by encouraging neighbors to interact and take steps towards protecting their residents. NNO also helps builds positive relationships within communities, with police and helps neighborhoods work towards crime prevention activities such as Neighbor Watch programs. These activities can enhance the quality of life in the community.

Throughout the county, Watches will host motorcade stops where they will invite police and law enforcement officers to stop for refreshments and talk with community members.

Anyone wanting more information can call the crime prevention unit at 703-792-7270.

