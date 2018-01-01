Prince William County: What to Do with Last Year’s Christmas Trees

Submitted by Prince William County Government

​What to do with your Christmas tree now that the holidays are over?

Prince William County Solid Waste Division suggests people recycle their (real) trees by taking them to one of four locations across the county.

Please note the following locations and times:

Prince William County Landfill – 14811 Dumfries Rd., Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed Jan. 1.

Balls Ford Road Composting Facility – 13000 Balls Ford Rd., Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed on Jan 1.

Leesylvania State Park— 2001 Daniel K Ludwig Dr., Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset; Saturday and Sunday 5 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative—5399 Wellington Branch Rd., Dec. 26, 2017 to Jan. 8, 2018.

“Trees dropped off at the Prince William County Landfill and Balls Ford Road Composting facilities as well as the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative location will be ground up for use as mulch,” said a spokesperson for the county.

Trees dropped off at Leesylvania State Park will be used on site for habitat development.

Residents should not include wreaths and garland, which contain metal, but please remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel and tree stands.

For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit http://www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.

