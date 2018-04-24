Prince William County to Observe National Police Week

Submitted by Prince William County Police

National Police Week is May 13-19 this year, and National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15.

Each May, communities nationwide pay tribute to the thousands of law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

A memorial and tribute service – including a candlelight vigil for fallen law enforcement officers who lived, or served, in greater Prince William County – will be held on Tuesday, May 8, at 7 p.m. in the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Government Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge (22191).

This annual event – which is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association – honors the lives and service of 17 men and women who lived or served in Prince William County and died in the line of duty. They are:

Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court -July 1922

Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970

Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973

Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975

Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984

Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988

Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police – November 1990

Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993

Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995

Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998

Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001

Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008

Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010

Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012

Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016

Police Chief Barry Barnard said the tribute is a way for the community recognize those law enforcement officers who lived, or worked, in greater Prince William County and who gave their lives in the line of duty.

“It is also a time to recognize those peace officers who continue to courageously and conscientiously maintain a delicate balance between the liberty of the individual and a high degree of social protection,” he said.