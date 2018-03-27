Prince William County Police Job Fair Is this Saturday

By the Prince William County Police

Are you interested in a career with the Prince William County Police Department? If so, please join us on Saturday, March 31, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at the Paul T. White Jr. Western District Station, 8900 Freedom Center Boulevard, Manassas (20110) to speak with police recruiters.

Representatives from several of the Department’s specialty units will be on hand to answer questions. Also on hand will be representatives from the Animal Control Bureau, and the Office of Public Safety Communications.

We have sworn law enforcement positions and a variety of civilian positions available. You can even speak to a Background Investigator on site.

If you are interested in a law enforcement career, you can apply online at www.joinpwcpd.org.

