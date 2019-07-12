Prince William Fire & Rescue Graduates Class of 2019

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue held its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2019-1, the morning of July 5 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

Battalion Chief Chris Granger presided over the ceremony. Class 2019-1 consisted of Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 26 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia. Each student performed in excess of 1,248 hours of training.

The training consisted of 1 week of Orientation/Study Skills/Health, Nutrition and Fitness, 9 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 12 weeks of Fire Training, and 4 weeks of Specialized Training.

The Department announced the following graduates:

Richard M. Blank Ryan R. Gibson Tyler A. Marnell Theodore A. Scheatzle Dominic N. Carlino Benjamin J. Herd Stephen G. Mickle Taylor A. Smith James E. Close Kelly A. Krebs Christopher W. Paul Joseph H. Tate Casey M. Coulter Grace E. Lehman Alexander R. Pion Gary W. Woods II Renae L. Dillon Ivanovich P. Lesefka Charles R. Pistole

You can view the graduation ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/PWCFireRescue/.

