Prince William Government: Residents Can Now Comment Online on Board Agenda Items

Submitted by Prince William County Government

Prince William County residents now have a new, easy way to comment on agenda items being considered by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

A new web application called “Speak Up! Prince William” will allow people to post online comments up to an hour before the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting starts. Agendas are posted on the county website on the Thursdaybefore a Tuesday board meeting.

Comments are limited to 500 characters and should speak to the specific agenda item. While the comments are not part of the official public record for the meeting and do not take the place of public hearings, they do offer an additional way for citizens to comment on issues before the board.

SpeakUp! Prince William is a result of the board’s desire to make sure citizens had every opportunity to have their voice heard in a convenient time, place and manner.

To use SpeakUp! Prince William or to find more information about the application, visit www.pwcgov.org/speakup.

