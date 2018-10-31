Prince William Humane Society Receives Grant to Help Companion Animals

PRINCE WILLIAM HUMANE SOCIETY RECEIVES $5,000 INNOVATION GRANT: TO SAVE MORE LIVES, THANKS TO MADDIE

The Prince William Humane Society has received a grant to help keep more companion pets out of shelters and adopted into their fur-ever families.

This October, the Prince William Humane Society received a $5000 grant from Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, and their Innovation Grants program.

Fur-ever Together is a unique program whose purpose is to save more lives by reducing pet surrenders to the shelter, increase the adoptability of homeless animals, preserve the loving bond between pet owners and pets, and prevent pet homelessness.

“P.W. Humane Society is striving to solve pet homelessness in our community and Maddie’s Fund is helping us do just that,” said Lori Leary, P. W. Humane Society President.

Pet owners typically relinquish their pets due to behavioral and financial issues. But this is a solvable problem and this grant will allow PW Humane Society to engage a pet behaviorist to assess perceived behavioral issues, offer one-on-one assistance to correct those problems and in so doing keep the pets in their homes.

Additionally, the behaviorist will be called upon to assess and work with homeless pets at the Adopt Shop in Dumfries to support the adoption process and better match them with their forever home.

“Thanks to Maddie, we will start a ‘train the trainer’ program with our staff members who will provide pet owners in our community with the knowledge and skills to work with their pets and support the needs of our adopting families. We have used a behaviorist in the past with great success and now we’ll be able to help many more pets stay in their homes and find forever homes,” said Leary.

Maddie’s Fund® is a family foundation created in 1994 by Workday® co-founder Dave Duffield and his wife, Cheryl, who have endowed the Foundation with more than $300 million. Since then, the Foundation has awarded more than $225.7 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, shelter management leadership, shelter medicine education, and foster care across the U.S. The Duffield’s named Maddie’s Fund after their Miniature Schnauzer Maddie, who always made them laugh and gave them much joy. Maddie was with Dave and Cheryl for ten years and continues to inspire them today. Maddie’s Fund is the fulfillment of a promise to an inspirational dog, investing its resources to create a no-kill nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat. #ThanksToMaddie.

About Prince William Humane Society: PWHS is a not for profit organization and Community Partner with the Prince William County Animal Shelter. P.W.H.S. opened an Offsite Adoption Center (Adopt Shop) in Dumfries, VA that transfers healthy, adoptable shelter animals into our custody and care until we find their forever homes. At the Adopt Shop our pets are cared for, socialized, and provided enrichment time daily to assure they get the best chance at their new life and that adopters are getting the best pet for their lifestyle. It is through our combined efforts that more lives are being saved every year and the public is made aware of the advantages of pet adoption.

