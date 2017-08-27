Prince William Landfill Says ‘Donate, Don’t Dump’

By Prince William County Government

The Donation Place—at the Prince William County Landfill Complex—is open for business and is now accepting donations such as small appliances, dishes, bed and bath items, small furniture, clothing and shoes.

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division has formed a partnership with Savers which operates a second-hand store at Festival Plaza in Woodbridge. According to its website, “The Savers family of stores is a for-profit, global thrift retailer offering great quality, gently used clothing, accessories and household goods.”

Savers pays the county for donated goods it picks up and provides all of the labor and management to oversee the operation, said Prince William County Recycling Program Manager Scott MacDonald.

Recycling items can help extend the life of the landfill, MacDonald said.

“Donating clothing and household items is a great way to reduce waste. Americans generate about 81 pounds of clothing and textiles each year. Approximately 85 percent of that winds up in landfills. This is a great way to keep that material out of the landfill. Organizations like Savers can reclaim about 95 percent of the materials, so it’s a great way to reduce our waste.”

People can also donate reusable items at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility at 13000 Balls Ford Road. Furniture will only be accepted at the landfill location, which is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Items can be dropped off at the Balls Ford facility from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

MacDonald said people donate more than 20,000 pounds of stuff each month at the landfill location alone.

For more information about recycling in the county, visit the landfill webpage or call 703-792-4670.

