Prince William Leadership, Chamber Host Gourmet Guys Give Back Cook Off

Come hungry! Leadership Prince William and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host their 3rd Annual Gourmet Guys Give Back event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Linton Hall School in Bristow.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature 16 local amateur chefs who will compete for People’s Choice and Judges’ Awards for their tastiest dishes.

Tickets are available online at GourmetGuysGiveBack.com. Adult tickets are $24.

Participating in Gourmet Guys will be:

Dave Merli, cooking Tacos Al Pastor;

Harry Horning, II, cooking Churrasco;

Bradley Marshall, cooking Christmas Wontons with cranberry drizzle;

Ben Hazekamp, cooking Cheesy Stuffing Cups;

Bill White, cooking Chilly Willy Brisket & Black Bean Chili;

Conrad Holtslag, cooking Summer Sausage BBQ & Pickled Peppers;

Bennett Whitlock, cooking Whitlock’s Wonderful Marinated Filet Mignon;

Ken Krick, cooking Patriot’s Campfire Pulled Pork & Smokey Bear BBQ Beans;

Vim Kumar, cooking Vim’s Best Soup;

Vicente Garcia, cooking Ceviche Indulgence;

Shan Lateef, cooking A Parisienne Affair.

…plus several others whose dishes have yet to be announced.

This year participants also include Tim Eline, a student from the Patriot High School culinary program!

Ticketholders will be able to sample all of the dishes—appetizers, soups, side dishes, and entrees—and vote for their favorites to identify the Peoples’ Choice winners. Local professional chefs will select Judges’ Award winners. Gourmet Guys Give Back also features children’s activities and face painting by Dabbledy Doo, a visit from Santa Claus, assorted raffle prizes, a bake sale benefitting BEACON for Adult Literacy, and live music by Singer/Songwriter Greg Dodson.

For more information on the event visit www.GourmetGuysGiveBack.com.

Sponsors for Gourmet Guys Give Back include Employment Enterprises, Novant Health UVA Health System, Iron Mountain Data Centers, ImagiNation Learning Centers, Mike Garcia Construction, Apple Federal Credit Union, Linton Hall School, The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, What’s Up Prince William and FreshySites.

Proceeds from Gourmet Guys Give Back benefit the programs and activities of Leadership Prince William and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce; two not-for-profit community organizations nurturing local leadership and supporting the business and not-for-profit communities through scholarships, educational activities and more.

Video was produced by What’s Up Woodbridge.

About the Prince William Chamber of Commerce: The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Together with our diverse membership, representing over 70,000 employees we work to create an environment where business and people thrive. To accomplish this, we focus our efforts in the key areas of business growth, economic development, advocacy, education and community outreach. In this way, we are building a solid foundation for the success of our business members and our community. For more information, visit our website at pwchamber.org or call the Prince William Chamber at 703-368-6600.

About Leadership Prince William: Leadership Prince William is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on engaging individuals, organizations and alumni to enrich the community through collaborative leadership. Our nearly 400 alumni and stakeholders have been engaged in every aspect of community evolution since 2007!

