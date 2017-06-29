Prince William Offers Park Pavilions, Historic Property Rentals

By Prince William County Government

Prince William County offers memorable pavilions and historical sites in which to hold memorable celebrations.

Pavilions at Prince William County parks can be a good place for family reunions, corporate events, birthday parties or any other event people might want to celebrate.

Brent Heavner, Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department spokesman, said that a pavilion can turn any event into a picnic and there’s plenty to like about a picnic. “There’s no better place to relax with friends than a park.”

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department’s 30 pavilions come in various sizes fit for crowds of anywhere from 20 to 200 people. Many of the pavilions have onsite grills, and the department furnishes all pavilions with picnic tables and benches. People who rent pavilions should remember that personal grills are not allowed at any county park.

Depending on the location, parks with pavilions offer amenities that include restrooms, playgrounds, tennis courts, trails, mini golf, batting cages, marinas, volleyball courts and horseshoe pits.

Contact the facility directly to inquire about availability or to reserve a pavilion at county parks from Birchdale Recreation Center in the eastern end of the county to James S. Long near Haymarket. Pavilions are open between March and Nov. 1.

Alcohol is permitted at many of the pavilions across the county, provided people have paid any required Parks and Recreation fees and obtained the necessary Alcoholic Beverage Control license. Contact the site for information regarding permits.

Visit www.pwcparks.org for general information about county parks, as well as information about pool, gym and field rentals.

The county’s Historic Preservation Division also offers memorable places for rent for weddings, reunions, corporate retreats or business meetings. The sites range from places with views of the Potomac River to the intimacy of a 19th-century church.

Rippon Lodge, built in 1747, is available for outdoor rentals with its vast lawns, manicured gardens and the view of the Potomac River. The lodge is located at 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.

The Brentsville Historic Centre sits in the heart of the Brentsville District at 12229 Bristow Road and has several properties that can be rented. The Union Church, built in the 1870s, can accommodate 80 people and is available year round. The historic schoolhouse, as well as the grounds surrounding the historic buildings, are also available for events.

The Old Manassas Courthouse, at 9248 Lee Ave., in Manassas, has an upstairs ballroom for rent.

The division also has open space and natural areas at many of its properties for community events, including spaces for nature hikes, 5K runs and festivals.

Call 703-792-5546 or email HistoricPreservation@pwcgov.org for information, to reserve a date or to tour the properties.

