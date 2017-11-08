Prince William Officers Assist Puerto Rico Recovery Effort

The Prince William County Police Department, in conjunction with the Virginia and Prince William County Departments of Emergency Management, has begun deploying officers to Puerto Rico to assist first responders in that area with the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the area in September.

Wednesday, the first rotation of eight officers flew to the region for a 14-day assignment. Two additional rotations of eight officers are scheduled for staggered deployment over the next six-weeks. In preparation for this assignment, over 100 officers on the department volunteered to assist in this effort knowing conditions were less than desirable in the area.

“Our first rotation team has arrived safely in Puerto Rico,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Officers are currently getting set-up in their lodging accommodations and will be sworn-in tomorrow morning before working their first shift. Our team will be on 12-hour shift working traffic posts and serving as back-up units on patrol.”

This deployment to Puerto Rico is not the first mutual-aid request for our department following a natural disaster. In the late-fall of 2005, members of the Department were sent to assist local jurisdictions with recovery efforts in Mississippi and Louisiana after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita wreaked destruction in the region.

Chief Barry Barnard and fellow Department members and staff wish these officers safe travels and our profound appreciation for representing Prince William County in such an admirable endeavor.

“This tremendous, overwhelming response demonstrates our officer’s willingness and selflessness to help others in time of need,” Perok said.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.