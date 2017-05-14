Prince William Parks & Rec. Seeking Summer Lifeguards

Submitted by Prince William County Government

The Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation is look to hire summer lifeguards.

The department will be hosting a hiring event between 5 and 7 p.m., May 31 at Splashdown Waterpark located at 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas.

“We’re looking for a well-rounded candidate,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist II, Kat Fish, explaining that those hired will have an opportunity to work outside in a fun environment and be part of a team.

Those interviewing to be lifeguards need to be 15 years or older before the season begins, said Fish. She encourages them to bring their applications in hand and to be prepared to sit for an interview.

Most notably, job seekers should wear or bring a bathing suit because there will be a swim proficiency test.

Only superior swimmers need apply. The swim test involves swimming 200 yards, retrieving a 10-pound brick from 12 feet of water and treading water for two minutes without using arms. Those who pass that test will receive free lifeguard training, a $155 value.

According to Fish, there are various benefits to working as a lifeguard with Prince William County. Often the same crew returns for multiple summers, and employees who do so have the opportunity to advance towards leadership positions.

“Long-term, it is great. We have staff that have stayed with us for four or five seasons,” Fish said. “Retention looks awesome on your resume. You’re showing future employers and colleges that you have commitment to a job.”

Fish said people who want lifeguard jobs should apply online and bring a completed application to the hiring event, May 31.

For more information and applications, visit www.pwcgov.org and find the “careers” link.

