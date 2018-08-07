Prince William PD Releases Lip-Sync Challenge Video

It’s finally here! The Prince William Police released their lip-sync challenge video, posting it to YouTube on Aug. 7.

In the video, officers dance and lip-sync to “My House” by Flo Rida.

The video takes place inside the Western District Station along Freedom Boulevard in Manassas, Prince William.

The video features officers and sergeants from different disciplines and even McGruff the Crime Dog.

The video also includes a link to recruit new officers: joinpwcpd.org.

The video has more than 1,100 views as of Tuesday at 9 p.m., but I’m sure we can do much better than that!

Lip-syncing is a viral video trend that is sweeping YouTube. A few weeks ago, Haymarket Police released its own lip-sync video.

