Prince William Police Host Public Safety Day

Prince William County Public Safety Day is Saturday, Sept. 22nd PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

County residents are reminded that the Prince William County Office of Public Safety Communications hosts its annual Public Safety Day this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge (22192).

Join us for a day of family fun with first responders! The event includes Police and Fire/EMS demos and tours of the 9-1-1 Center. Visit booths of County organizations and community groups dedicated to public safety. Learn safety tips, and chat with recruiters from the County’s public-safety agencies. Grab a hot dog to support Law Enforcement United, a 501(c)3 organization that raises awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Meet Mia Sendum and take pictures with McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog! At 1 p.m. the Prince William County Office of Public Safety Communications will recognize three children – Steven, Xavier and Yaritza – during a “Make the Right Call” presentation.

The ceremony will be held on the Connaughton Plaza. If inclement weather cancels Public Safety Day, the children will be recognized in the Board Chambers at the McCoart County Government Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge (22192) at 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact Nita Lapihuska at 703-792-7068.

