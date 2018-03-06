Prince William Police Hosts ‘Conversation with the Chief’ in Woodbridge

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Potomac View Elementary School located at 14601 Lamar Road in Woodbridge beginning at 7 p.m.

“We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the Chief, and engage in conversation. Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents,” said a Prince William Police spokesperson.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff.”

Members from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and recruiters will also be on hand to answer questions and provide useful information regarding safety tips, neighborhood watches, and recruitment.

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County this year.

“We look forward to seeing you and having a productive discussion.”

