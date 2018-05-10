Prince William Police Hosts Woodbridge ‘Conversation with Chief’

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief,” Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at Rockledge Elementary School, 2300 Mariner Drive.

“We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the Chief, and engage in conversation,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.” Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff,” Perok said.

Members from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and recruiters will also be on hand to answer questions and provide useful information regarding safety tips, neighborhood watches, and employment opportunities for those interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County this year.

“We look forward to seeing you and having a productive discussion.”

