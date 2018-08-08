Prince William Young Leaders Compete in Philanthropic Competition

Local middle and high school students participated in the Leadership Prince William Summer Youth Academy’s annual Leadership Lemonade fundraiser last week, raising money for two local nonprofit organizations.

Summer Youth Academy is a 10-day program in which a diverse cross-section of Prince William, City of Manassas and Manassas Park students are introduced to community issues and leaders through group discussions, field trips and hands-on activities.

The Leadership Lemonade Fundraiser is their annual entrepreneurial competition; it encourages philanthropy and community awareness among the students.

Students underwent a process to help them decide upon a worthwhile charity. First, they met with representatives from eight Prince William/Greater Manassas area not-for-profit organizations to gather information.

Once divided into two teams, each team chose one organization to support. Next came the planning and the execution of the operations.

The exercise culminates Wednesday, July 25 with two competing lemonade stands on the grounds of Youth for Tomorrow, home base for the two-week summer camp.

Both teams chose causes that recognize and honor the sacrifices of U.S. Military veterans. Together the students raised a combined total of $1700.

The Red Team won the competition, raising $875 and change for Serve Our Willing Warriors, a retreat house for wounded military warriors and their families located in the Bull Run Mountains.

The Blue Team was close behind, raising $825.37 for The Freedom Museum, the Manassas museum with a mission to honor those local Americans who made the supreme sacrifice during war times.

In addition to raising money for two worthwhile organizations, the future community leaders proved they could work cooperatively planning and executing an idea for the ultimate good of their community.

Although the competition is over, Leadership Prince William invites readers to support the two charities via an online PayPal donation link while it is still active.

