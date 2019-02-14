PW Humane Society Hosts My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption

Valentine’s Day is Thursday, which means it’s time for some matchmaking at the 6th annual “My Furry Valentine” pet adoption event.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 17, and is sponsored by the Prince William Humane Society.

During this promotion, all adoptable pets at the Prince William County Animal Shelter, located at 14807 Bristow Rd., Manassas (20112) and at the Prince William Humane Society’s Adopt Shop, located at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Pl, Dumfries (22026) are available at discounted prices.

The Prince William Humane Society also will provide a goody bag for each dog or cat that gets adopted during this promotion, that includes a free follow-up exam from Minnieville Animal Hospital, one month of flea/tick application, a toy and treats.

For more information please visit www.PWHumane.org or call 703-634-0880.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.