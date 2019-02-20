banner ad

PWC: ‘Please Avoid Travel Until Road Conditions Improve’

February 20, 2019

By Prince William County Government 

As of 12:45 p.m., Feb. 20, 2019, road conditions in the central and western areas of the Prince William County continue to be impacted by new snow and sleet; additional frozen precipitation will fall for several hours before changing to rain this evening.

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 p.m. this evening.

Please avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve; visit pwcgov.org/emergency for updates on conditions.

