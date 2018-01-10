PWCS Colgan Aquatic Center Offers Activities, Membership Discounts

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Don’t miss out on fun and fitness just because cold weather is here. If you like to swim, or need to learn, pay a visit to the county’s newest swimming pool, the PWCS Aquatics Center, open to the entire Prince William community every day of the week.

The PWCS Aquatics Center offers a broad schedule of American Red Cross swim lessons to participants of every ability level. Private and semi-private lessons are also available.

Classes, including aerobics like GlideFIT are listed here.

Regular hours are listed below:

Monday to Friday, 6 to 10 a.m. and 5–9 p.m.; and

Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Check the website for changes based on scheduled swim meets and other special events.)

The slide and water features are open on Friday nights, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

You can also host your child’s birthday party or other special event at the PWCS Aquatics Center.

All six and 12-month memberships (Youth, Adult, Senior and Family) are 10 percent off until January 15.