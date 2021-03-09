Registration Announced for 46th Marine Corps Marathon Virtual Events

QUANTICO, VA (March 09, 2021) – The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) today announced that registration for the 46th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) opens to the public on Wednesday, March 10 at noon Eastern.

“The pandemic brought unexpected challenges, but the response to virtual events has been overwhelmingly positive. Runners are undaunted and the MCMO team is doing its part to help runners program their 2021 calendars with new and familiar challenges, virtually but with the always-hopeful possibility of gathering live,” said MCMO Director Rick Nealis.

The 2021 MCM Weekend is currently scheduled as a virtual event with runners from across the country participating in the MCM, MCM50K or MCM10K from October 1 through November 11.

Ambitious runners can once again sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge, a two-event challenge including either the Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double in May 2021 and the MCM or the MCM50K in October 2021. Runners may also pursue the Trifecta, a unique opportunity to participate in and complete all three MCM Weekend distances within the designated timeframe.

Virtual entries for the MCM and MCM50K are $55 plus a processing fee and are available to runners ages 14-and-older at www.marinemarathon.com. Registration for the MCM10K will open in April. Runners registered for the virtual event will have the first option to participate in any event that is ultimately approved to host a live, in-person version in October in accordance with local guidelines.

All MCM and MCM50K virtual participants will receive the class mock neck event shirt, a stunning finisher medal, patch, socks, digital bib and collectible bib shipped in a branded Mission Accomplished finisher box.

About the Marine Corps Marathon:

The Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) is one of the largest marathons in the world. Recognized as “Best Marathon in the Mid Atlantic,” and the “Best Marathon for Charities,” the MCM honors honor, courage and commitment of its participants. Also known as “The People’s Marathon,” runners from all 50 states and more than 50 countries participate in the MCM, the largest marathon not to offer prize money. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied. Connect with the Marine Corps Marathon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr. #RunWithTheMarines

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.