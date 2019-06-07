Registration Open for 8th Annual Bodies In Motion Race- 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Blue Ridge Flagship Community Fundraiser Set for October 27

Warrenton, VA – Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics has announced that registration is open for its eighth annual Bodies in Motion Race – 5K, 10k & Fun Run – a race to give back to the communities of Fauquier, Culpeper, Prince William, Rappahannock, Madison, Orange, Loudoun and more.

Registrations are open for runners and business sponsorships. This is a run for all to participate in, from avid and beginning runners to walkers, and seniors and children alike.

The race will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility (WARF), in Warrenton, Virginia. With an emphasis on fun and community, the event will include a children’s activity zone, a surprise emcee and aerobic race warm-up led by a guest professional instructor. The event typically brings in more than 300 race registrants, and 100+ participating businesses, by way of sponsorships, tabletop exhibitors, and event contributions such as free breakfast for participants and live entertainment.

“It is really moving to experience an event like this and watch it come together,” says Jill Smith, race co-director and Director of HR at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. “So many local and regional businesses contribute and the generosity and outpour of support for community non-profits from those that live and work in the communities we serve is gratifying.”

Registration for sponsorship is open and available. Registration to participate in the race as a runner/walker is open. For questions about sponsorship, race registration or general inquiries, please contact Leslie Ferstl at lferstl@broava.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Danica Low at dlow@broava.com. General information about the event may be found here: www.bodiesinmotionrace.com.

Last year’s event raised $55,000 for community non-profits. To date, the Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local organizations that contribute to the common good. In an invitation-only evening reception during the month following the race event, pre-selected non-profits are awarded donations from funds raised at the race, and sponsors are thanked for their generosity. This is in line with Blue Ridge’s mantra to give back to the communities where its patients live and thrive, and per its mission to serve its community.

“We need to do good deeds, and by doing so, we propel others forward to do the same,” says Jeff Hollis, CEO of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and treasurer of the Foundation. “We hope to see another good turnout at this year’s race from the communities we serve – including Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William – which will, in turn, help us give back.”

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics was established in 2012 as Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation, and renamed in 2018. This 501c3 is governed by a Board of community members and physicians, and is the non-profit arm of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. With a heart for helping Fauquier and surrounding counties, The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics supports non-profit organizations who work to better the communities that Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center serves. Be it a recreational sports scholarship for underprivileged youth, mental health care for a person in need, or housing for the homeless, the Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics fills the gap by donating thousands of dollars every year to non-profits who have hands in the local communities. The Bodies in Motion 5k, 10k & Fun Run race held every fall is the Foundation’s flagship event. www.brofoundation.org

Bodies in Motion Race – 5k, 10k, & Fun Run

In seven years, Bodies in Motion races have raised $215,000 for local non-profits that serve communities in Warrenton, Fauquier, Culpeper, Prince William, Rappahannock, Haymarket, and surrounding areas. Race directors, Jill Smith and Leslie Ferstl work year-round with local businesses to bring in sponsors for this annual event.

“We are especially grateful to our many event sponsors who generously commit the bulk of these funds in order for us to give back the way we do,” says Jill Smith. “We enjoy working with all of the businesses in the community; it is nice to work towards the common goal of helping others together.”

The proceeds from each race are awarded to area non-profits in an Appreciation Celebration event through The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics every November.

The proceeds from each race are awarded to area non-profits in an Appreciation Celebration event through The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics every November.

The next Bodies in Motion 10k/5k/Fun Run race will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019. www.bodiesinmotionrace.com

