Reminder: Conversation with the Chief Tonight

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at West Gate Elementary School located at 8031 Urbanna Road in Manassas beginning at 7 p.m.

“We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the Chief, and engage in conversation,” said a police spokesperson. “Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff.”

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County this year.

“We look forward to seeing you and having a productive discussion.”

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.