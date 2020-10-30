Residents Search for 2 Missing Dogs in Bristow Area

Owners are looking for two lost dogs in the Bristow/Gainesville area. Neither have returned home (according to our most recent information). Each have been missing for nearly a week.

These dogs do not come from the same household.

Zola is a medium-sized dog with two large black spots around both her eyes. She has short hair and floppy ears. She has been missing for about a week.

Homer is a medium-sized all-white dog with short hair, a narrow face, thin build and semi-floppy ears. Please call their owners if you see him.

ZOLA

“Please share! LOST DOG: Zola bolted from the house [about a week ago.] She’s a medium sized white dog with black spots on her face”

“She has been seen on Errol lane in Newcastle village behind the Safeway in Bristow, VA, and within the Braemar neighborhood.”

More recently she has been seen in the Kingsbrooke community, according to social media posts.

“It’s been recommended that we don’t chase her down, but if you see her please call 703-674-8063! She seems very scared.”

“We are desperate to find her and bring her home!”

Share and comment about her whereabouts. Keep us informed!

Please posts any updates in the comments!

HOMER

Homer is a thin white medium-sized dog. He has been spotted throughout Bristow and Gainesville. Most of the time he has been seen on night video cameras.

If you see him, please call 571-278-7029. There is a reward for his safe return.

The owner requests that if you see him, you note the time and location and call the number above.

Please share new sightings by posting in the Facebook comments. This will alert others in the area to be on the lookout for them.

This article may be updated to reflect more recent information. Please share!

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.