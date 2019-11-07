Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Commemorates Opening of New Nokesville Fire Station

By Prince William County Government

During the recent ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new Fire and Rescue Station 5, Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Silva said opening the new station marked an ending as well as a beginning.

“We’re sad to see the old station leave,” Silva said of the old building that was replaced by a new, 18,330-square-foot station. “There were a lot of memories there. It served the county for 50-plus years, but I have no doubt that this station here will serve the county 50-plus years again; and we’ll make new memories here.”

Silva also said an ambulance, an engine, a tanker, a brush truck as well as a reserve engine and ambulance that can also operate as a medic unit will run out of the new station. “It’s great … most importantly for the citizens of Prince William County.”

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson attended the ceremony, along with other members of the fire company, their families, community members and county staff, and agreed with Silva and thanked everyone for coming. “I want to thank everybody for being here today and thank you for allowing me to enjoy this celebration with you. This is a great celebration for our community.”

Prince William Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said that while a fire station stores firefighting and EMS apparatus, fire engines, patient transport vehicles, other specialized equipment and working space, it represents more to a community.

Smolsky said fire stations are symbols of caring, strength, trust, safety, friendship, courage and more, and said the new station represented all of that in Nokesville. “I would describe it simply as a cornerstone of the community – the foundation of strength in protecting the community.”

Mark Engman, the president of the Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department, said the station is built on land owned by the volunteer fire company, which provides enough room for future expansion.

Construction of the $6.7-million station came in on time and on budget. The building has sleeping quarters for 19, an exercise room, a community room, a kitchen, common areas, storage and office space. Outfitting the station with furnishings and IT infrastructure brought the total cost of the station to $9.5 million, Smolsky said.

More information about the county’s fire and rescue system can be found at pwcgov.org/fire.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.