Santa Visits Neighborhoods with Nokesville Fire Dept.

By John Stelmack Nokeville Fire Department has been in contact with the North Pole again this year. After some intense negotiations with the scheduling elves, and some bribery consisting of the promise of hot cocoa and warm, oven baked cookies, we are happy to announce that we will once again be escorting Santa to see all of the good boys and girls of our first due (primary coverage area) for Nokesville, Bristow, and Gainesville. We ask that you please keep an eye on your children and not let them enter the street, or chase after the apparatus. We understand that seeing Santa is very exciting, but this type of behavior is extremely dangerous and we want everyone to safely enjoy Santa’s visits.

Santa’s Schedule is as follows beginning each day at approximately 10:00 a.m.: Saturday, December 2nd:

• New Bristow Village (entire subdivision)

• Amberleigh/Silver Leaf (Bourne Place/Diamond Hill Dr.) entire section

• Morris Farm (RIGHT SIDE ROADS ONLY) off Rollins Ford Rd to include Estate Manor thru to Glenkirk)

• Also include Hamil Run Rd (straight back off Rollins Ford toward Dam around to Glenkirk).

• Devlins Grove – behind station 25 Sunday, December 3rd:

• Saybrooke/Braemar (Open Meadow thru to Country Mill)

• Ashley Ridge (Rain Slicker Pl. off Linton Hall thru to Aqua View Ct @ Vint Hill Rd) – entire community)

• Middlebrooks Trail off Vint Hill Rd beside Aquaview.

• “Avendale” – Twin Leaf Drive (new subdivision on Vint Hill Rd behind Harris Teeter).

• Foxborough (Scottish Hunt Lane)

• Kingsbrook (Worthington Dr to Rollingsford Rd)

• Morris Farm (Rollingsford Rd LEFT SIDE ROADS ONLY) Saturday, December 9th:

• Dunbarton (entire community)

• Loma Drive (off Linton Hall behind Safeway)

• Merrimont Trace (across from Safeway)

• Braemar (east side of Sudley Manor to include Darnick, Gentle Shade, Rob Roy and Noltland Castle)

• Bridlewood Manor (Hunting Cove Place thru to Rilda Place)

• Crossmans Creek (Autumn Glory Ln and Ashley Park Lane)

• Lanier Farm (Fog Light Way, Pike Branch)

• Jennell Drive off Devlin Rd.

• Independence (Lexington Valley Drive)

• “Arcadia Run Apt” – Rosebay Lane (off Wellington Rd)

• Nokesville Christmas Parade beginning at 4:00PM. Sunday, December 10th:

• Braemar (Orland Stone & Correen Hills section; entire right side of Tartan Hills skipping gated Dunbarton entrance at circle – DO NOT do Seagate Way/gated.

• Braemar – Native Rocks & Broadsword (entire left side of Tartan Hill Pkwy)

• Sheffield Manor (from Devlin/University to Edmonston at Victory Lakes)

• Victory Lakes (both sides of Sudley Manor)

• “Stillhaven” – Lake Baldwin Dr. off Sudley Manor Saturday, December 16th:

• Braemar Parkway/Iona Sound (entire section)

• Bridlewood (Bridlewood Dr thru to Tall Timbers/Rocky Run – entire section)

• Laurianne Terrace (across church on Linton Hall)

• Victor Lane (off Linton Hall)

• **If time allows, subdivision off Limestone Rd (across from Mama Mias pizza/Gainesville Middle) Sunday, December 17th:

• MAKE UP DAY.

**(Also requests to do Co.4 area off Glenkirk Rd.)

o Broad Run Oaks (Sierra Sunset Lane) off Glenkirk

o Va Oaks subdivision (Sterling Point Dr) off Glenkirk, connects to Broad Run Oaks

o Crackling Fire Dr. off Glenkirk Rd.

o Bearhurst Dr (gated community at circle) on Glenkirk Rd.

A few details that we must notify you about.

– Please note that we can’t provide times that Santa will visit specific areas or streets beyond what is listed in the schedule.

– There may be times that the units escorting Santa are in service. As our primary mission is public safety, these units may suddenly stop and depart from the area if they are dispatched on a call. If units are dispatched, they will return as soon as possible to resume Santa escorting activities.

– Every effort will be made to complete the areas listed on their scheduled dates. Due to calls and weather, any areas missed will need to be covered on our scheduled Make Up Day. Lastly, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank our community for your wonderful, and continued support, and wish all of the residents of Prince William County a safe and happy holidays!