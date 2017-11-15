SERVE Manassas Requests Operation Turkey Donations

There are just two more days to donate money or nonperishable food items to Manassas SERVE/Northern Virginia Family Service “Operation Turkey.”

Operation Turkey is an annual event for Northern Virginia Family Service. The nonprofit organization provides 800 plus families with Thanksgiving meals in addition to providing food assistance throughout the year. This year, they are still in need of more donations.

SERVE of Manassas will be operating an “Operation Turkey” drop off at the gym of Manassas Adventist Prep School, located at 8225 Barrett Drive in Manassas. Drop off times are Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operation Turkey is requesting grocery store/supermarket gift certificates or non-perishable traditional Thanksgiving foods. They will also accept monetary donations via checks payable to “NVFS Operation Turkey.”

Gift certificates should be from stores around the Manassas area. One suggested grocery store the nonprofit suggested is Shoppers Food Warehouse.

Recommended donation food items include canned pumpkins, cornbread mix, canned sweet potatoes, canned fruit, soups, coffee and tea, flour and sugar, boxed desserts such as pudding or jelly, or anything nonperishable that people might eat on Thanksgiving.

This will be the last time to donate before Thanksgiving as families will begin picking up donations on Sunday.

Donation to Operation Turkey are given to food insecure families living in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

Partnering organizations and companies in the area have also collected food items and donations for SERVE including Movement Fitness of Gainesville.

The Thursday and Friday drop off is a convenient way for anyone to donate to the cause without having to be affiliated with any certain organization or business, explained a SERVE spokesperson.

This is a community effort. Help spread the word!

