Supervisor Lawson to Hold Meeting to Discuss Rollins Ford Park

Residents of Brentsville and Prince William County are invited to join Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, her team and representatives from the Department of Parks & Recreation to discuss the future of the Rollins Ford park site. The site is located on Rollins Ford Road in Gainesville near the Vint Hill Road intersection.

The meeting will be held in the cafeteria of Patriot High School Monday Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m.

The discussion will ask the question of what the community would like to see on the property, whether it be ball fields, nature trails, playground or something else.

Patriot High School is located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville.

