49 Prince William Public Schools Receive ‘School of Excellence’ Distinction

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Forty-nine Prince William County Public Schools have earned the title, “School of Excellence,” for the 2016-17 school year, two more than in the previous year.

School of Excellence is the highest recognition awarded to a school by the Prince William County School Board. Selection is based on the schools’ performance data for the previous year.

Those schools honored include 36 elementary, three K-8 or “traditional” schools, six middle and five high schools.

“Many have received the coveted designation for several consecutive years with some schools having earned it for nearly every year the honor has been in existence,” said Director of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools Irene Cromer.

Superintendent Steven Walts said the results demonstrate PWCS are seeing measurable improvement.

“This tells us our schools are making real progress in helping students achieve proficiency in the core subject areas that are vital to their future success,” said Dr. Walts. “We’re proud of the results and remain committed to continuous improvement for all students.”

Schools of Excellence must be fully accredited by the state. They are also measured on various Strategic Plan indicators, including overall subject pass rates, reduction of achievement gaps between student groups, improvement in student performance, wellness and stakeholder satisfaction. High schools are additionally assessed for graduation rates and for the percentage of students earning “pass advanced” status on standardized tests. Schools are awarded bonus points based on several criteria.

Schools of Excellence for 2016-17 are:

Alvey Elementary School

Ashland Elementary School

Battlefield High School

Bel Air Elementary School

Belmont Elementary School

Bennett Elementary School

Benton Middle School

Brentsville District High School

Bristow Run Elementary School

Buckland Mills Elementary School

Bull Run Middle School

Cedar Point Elementary School

Chris Yung Elementary School

Coles Elementary School

Enterprise Elementary School

Fitzgerald Elementary School

Forest Park High School

Gainesville Middle School

Glenkirk Elementary School

Gravely Elementary School

Haymarket Elementary School

Henderson Elementary School

Lake Ridge Elementary School

Lake Ridge Middle School

Loch Lomond Elementary School

Marshall Elementary School

Marsteller Middle School

McAuliffe Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Nokesville School

Occoquan Elementary School

Old Bridge Elementary School

Osbourn Park High School

Patriot High School

Pattie Elementary School

Penn Elementary School

Pennington Traditional School

Piney Branch Elementary School

Porter Traditional School

Reagan Middle School

River Oaks Elementary School

Rosa Parks Elementary School

Springwoods Elementary School

T. Clay Wood Elementary School

Triangle Elementary School

Tyler Elementary School

Victory Elementary School

Westridge Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School

School of Excellence celebrations will take place at designated locations throughout the coming months. Look for information from individual schools. For now, parents and community members can begin recognizing the teachers, administrators, staff, and students, of new Schools of Excellence for a job well done.