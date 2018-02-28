Brentsville District School Safety Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for March 9

Gil Trenum, Brentsville District School Board representative, and Jeanine Lawson, Brentsville District Supervisor, will host an informational meeting on school safety from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at Chris Yung Elementary School at 12612 Fog Light Way in Bristow.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard and Ron Crowe, PWCS director of risk management, will be guests at the town hall meeting.